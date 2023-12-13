B. Riley Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $25.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after buying an additional 271,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcoa by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,323 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,975,000 after buying an additional 455,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

