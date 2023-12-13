BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

