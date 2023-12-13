BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.07. 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

