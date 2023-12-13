BMO Capital Markets Lowers Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.33.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2797295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. In other Topaz Energy news, Director Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910. 35.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.