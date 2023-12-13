Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Top Pick”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CSFB increased their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.15.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1235273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Insider Activity at Boralex

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders purchased 55,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,920 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

