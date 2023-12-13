Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 2.3%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.72. 12,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 97,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($8.31) EPS for the quarter. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $269.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 528,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

