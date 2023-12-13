Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 2.3%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.72. 12,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 97,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($8.31) EPS for the quarter. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $269.40 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.
