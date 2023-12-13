Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $129.13

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

