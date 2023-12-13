Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $11.50

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Clarus Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $214.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.44%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 65.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

