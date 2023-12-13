Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

