Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 2.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 25,718,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 25,436,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

GOEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.55 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 853,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 552,588 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

