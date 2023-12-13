Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.18.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$37.50 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$50.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.5799043 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

