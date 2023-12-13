Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 7,300.0% in November

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 7,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,162.00.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

