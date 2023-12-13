Castleark Management LLC Acquires 5,760 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,587 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

