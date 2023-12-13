Castleark Management LLC Buys 34,580 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $33,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.83 and its 200-day moving average is $391.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

