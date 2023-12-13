Castleark Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

NVDA opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

