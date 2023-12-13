Castleark Management LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $178.13 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.66.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

