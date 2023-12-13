Castleark Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

