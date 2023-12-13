Castleark Management LLC Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $359.44 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

