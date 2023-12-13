Castleark Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,950,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HURN opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $121,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $121,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,514 shares of company stock worth $1,301,660 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.