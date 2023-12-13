Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 0.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $526.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.78.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

