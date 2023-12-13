Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.25 Million in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 26.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

