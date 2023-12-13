Castleark Management LLC Invests $7.52 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $463.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $160.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

