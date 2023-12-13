Castleark Management LLC Invests $8.94 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $265.37 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.19. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

