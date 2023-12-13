Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,980 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,089,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,707,000 after buying an additional 261,055 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

