Castleark Management LLC Purchases 35,580 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

ISRG opened at $320.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average of $305.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.