Castleark Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 112,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $139,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.