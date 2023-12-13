Castleark Management LLC Sells 6,340 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 72,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,789.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 96,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $224.76 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average is $199.53.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

