Castleark Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,090 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,386,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after buying an additional 399,739 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $545.66 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.