Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

