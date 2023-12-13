CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $92.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of CF stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

