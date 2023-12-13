Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $102.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

