Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.