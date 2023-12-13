China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Trading Down 26.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) dropped 26.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

China Vanke Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

