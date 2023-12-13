ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ChromaDex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

ChromaDex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.