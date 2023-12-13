ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
ChromaDex Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ChromaDex
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChromaDex
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.