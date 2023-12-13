Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWEN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 345.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

