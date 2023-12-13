Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.4 %
CGNT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.55.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cognyte Software
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.