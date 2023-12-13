Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.4 %

CGNT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

