Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for about 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $6,757,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.