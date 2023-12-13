Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Shares Down 1.7%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58. 415,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 192,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,118,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 480,393 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,022,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 393,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 915,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 235,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter worth about $9,159,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

