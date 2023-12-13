Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NMRA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,786,769 shares of company stock worth $61,619,187.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

