Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.09.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,887,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

