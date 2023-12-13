Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.33.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $213.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

