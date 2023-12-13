DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

DIAGNOS Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of DIAGNOS stock opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. DIAGNOS has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

