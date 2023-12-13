Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.