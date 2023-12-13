Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.00. 20,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 5,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

