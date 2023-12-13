Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, a growth of 256.7% from the November 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ TSLS opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
