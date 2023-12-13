Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, a growth of 256.7% from the November 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TSLS opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 8,132.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

