DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Up 6,300.0% in November

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

