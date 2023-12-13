DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.
