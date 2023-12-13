Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:DPM opened at C$9.25 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.14 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1337209 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

