Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.20 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

