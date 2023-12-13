Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.72%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

